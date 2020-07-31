May 17, 1952 - July 26, 2020 Dave passed away peacefully in his sixty-ninth year at Juravinski Hospital surrounded by family. Loving husband of 44 years to Kathy, devoted father to Sara (John), Darec, and Brianna. Attentive grandfather of Miguel, Marisa, Ben, Chase, Teagan, and Cullen. Dear brother of Doug (Linda), Rob (Leona), Pam (Bil), and Andrew (Barb). Loving son of Doris Rogers, predeceased by his father Canon Joseph Rogers. Cherished nephew of Edith Muise. Dear brother-in-law to Tom (Sally) and Dennis (Carol). Adored uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dave will be greatly missed by his extended family and friends. Dave has always had a love for learning and had great memories of being in the school band and on the High Q team at Glendale Secondary School. He went on to study Political Science as well as History at the University of Guelph and had a successful 27-year long career with the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board working in various capacities in areas like computer literacy, reading and writing, and curriculum building until he left his post as principal in 2004. His enthusiastic and unique approach to learning and community building was featured in the local newspaper many times for events such as reading challenges with his students, fundraisers, and a variety of events to provide encouragement, inspiration, and to challenge his students. For example, one of these events involved creating a quilt with the grade 3 students, with the number of squares representing how many books the students could read during the 4 day challenge. The quilt ended up being 15ft and made of 225 squares! A challenge for Dave too, as this was his first sewing project. Dave was the co-chairman of the first Young Authors Conference for the Hamilton District School Board, which was a huge success. He highly valued knowledge sharing amongst his peers and had a dedication and love for teaching children. Dave was passionate about equality and thought outside the box from a young age. He was enthusiastic about music, photography, teaching, travelling and outdoor pursuits like camping, hiking, canoeing, and flying kites. He was full of positivity, always had a zest for life and loved to travel, whether it was hitch-hiking across the country as a young man, or driving cross-country with his wife, three children and a tent trailer. He has traveled to many countries throughout his life and had an infectious enthusiasm for adventure, discovery, and possibility, which he has since passed on to his children. He was the life of the party and always enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Dave enjoyed a wonderful life filled with love and family, music and travel. Many thanks and much appreciation to the C3 Unit at Juravinski Hospital. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society or for Prostate Cancer research. There is no funeral at this time. Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.



