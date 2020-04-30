Home

David CIANCIOLO


1930 - 2020
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of David on April 28, 2020 in his 90th year. Predeceased by his wife and love of his life, Claudia, son David, parents Mamie and Liborio and his brothers John, Joseph and Frank. Survived by his children Joseph (Rosemary), Michael (Heather), Donna (Bill), Laura (Vince), John (Rosanne), Teresa (Joe) and Jennifer (Bill). Special grandpa, Pops, Papa to 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He will be remembered by many cousins, nieces and nephews here in Italy and US. Dave had a love for boxing and could have been a contender... lol. He worked at Dominion Glass before he started his true passion of driving a bus for the Hamilton Street Railway until retirement after 44 years. He loved his dogs, going on picnics and camping...and was known for wearing a different hat every day. Special thanks to Kate MacDonald and the health care workers at Willowgrove Chartwell Ancaster for their hard work, love and support with our father. Due to current Health Regulations, a private family service will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or Willowgrove Chartwell in Ancaster would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.markeydermody.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 30, 2020
