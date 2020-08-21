With broken hearts we announce the unexpected passing of David Logie at his home on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of 46, loving husband of Steven(Duncan). Beloved son of Jackie Logie of Owen Sound and father Doug Logie of Hanover. Brother of Shannon, Beth(Terry Ferrier) and Doug Jr. David will be remembered by his Aunts and Uncles, Cousins and his 2 Nieces Samantha and Aleesha. David had a passion for many things including cooking, spending time with friends and family and just living in the moment. There will be a private memorial held for family for David at one of his favourite places in Sauble Beach, there will also be memorials held in Hanover and Hamilton at later dates. The family is asking if you wish to do something in David's name to honour, they ask that you do 3 Random Acts of Kindness to complete strangers. David lived a life as a free spirit and cared about everyone he met or knew. Condolences to the family can be made to christhompson0707@hotmail.com and from there, they will be added to the tribute video that is being made for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store