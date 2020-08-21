1/1
David E. Logie
1974-06-27 - 2020-07-17
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With broken hearts we announce the unexpected passing of David Logie at his home on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of 46, loving husband of Steven(Duncan). Beloved son of Jackie Logie of Owen Sound and father Doug Logie of Hanover. Brother of Shannon, Beth(Terry Ferrier) and Doug Jr. David will be remembered by his Aunts and Uncles, Cousins and his 2 Nieces Samantha and Aleesha. David had a passion for many things including cooking, spending time with friends and family and just living in the moment. There will be a private memorial held for family for David at one of his favourite places in Sauble Beach, there will also be memorials held in Hanover and Hamilton at later dates. The family is asking if you wish to do something in David's name to honour, they ask that you do 3 Random Acts of Kindness to complete strangers. David lived a life as a free spirit and cared about everyone he met or knew. Condolences to the family can be made to christhompson0707@hotmail.com and from there, they will be added to the tribute video that is being made for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
(905) 522-2496
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON Robinson Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved