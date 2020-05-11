Kidney, David Edward - On Wednesday May 6th, David Kidney was suddenly and unexpectedly called home to meet his Savior. He loved his family dearly; his wife Gloria, his 2 sons Jesse and Matt, and his two daughters-in-law Tiffany and Jen. Madison and Brooke, his 2 beautiful granddaughters were the pride of his life. He was born in Hamilton to Joyce and Ed Kidney in 1951. David was the eldest of 3 brothers, Alan (Helen), who now lives in Red Deer Alberta, and Stephen, now in Wainfleet. As a graduate of the McMaster Fine Arts Programme, David had a lifelong interest in the arts. His other passion was music. Playing the guitar was a daily habit and writing songs a favoured pastime. David's joy in the Lord deeply impacted his family in Christ at Bethany Gospel Chapel where he was an elder. He was involved in the Dundas community through coaching baseball, soccer and hockey when the boys were young. As Director of Classroom Services at McMaster for 40 years, he was involved in many aspects of campus life and he sat on several professional committees including OUETDA where he had many friends and colleagues. David's Service will be live streamed from Turner Family Funeral Home on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at https://livestream.com/accounts/14938408/davidkidney. Cremation has taken place. Please sign David's online book of condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 11, 2020.