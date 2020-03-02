Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
Resources
More Obituaries for David GARLICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David GARLICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David GARLICK Obituary
Peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Joan Kelly-Garlick. Loving father of Susan Wolak (John) and Katherine Di Marino (Harley). Proud grandfather of Daniel. David leaves behind his brother Mike Garlick and sisters Linda Naughton and Margaret Adams all of United Kingdom. He served the Halton Regional Police for 30 years, retiring as a Staff Sergeant. Dad was a man of great integrity and will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him. In keeping with David's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street (one block North of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. with a service in the Chapel at 1 p.m. followed by a Reception. A private interment will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to The North Wales Society for the Blind or The would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -