Peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Joan Kelly-Garlick. Loving father of Susan Wolak (John) and Katherine Di Marino (Harley). Proud grandfather of Daniel. David leaves behind his brother Mike Garlick and sisters Linda Naughton and Margaret Adams all of United Kingdom. He served the Halton Regional Police for 30 years, retiring as a Staff Sergeant. Dad was a man of great integrity and will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him. In keeping with David's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street (one block North of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. with a service in the Chapel at 1 p.m. followed by a Reception. A private interment will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to The North Wales Society for the Blind or The would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 2, 2020