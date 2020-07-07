On Sunday, July 5, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton, David was called home to his Lord and Saviour at the age of 78. Loving husband of Shirley for over 53 years. Dear brother of Mary Crane, and brother-in-law of Wayne and Sonya Jarvis. David had a love of sports and spent many years working with the youth, playing sports and teaching them. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church, 79 Freelton Road, Freelton on Thursday June 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there is limited capacity, so you are requested to RSVP by going to the funeral home website or calling 905-689-4852. Interment to follow, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com