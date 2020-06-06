It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected yet peaceful passing of David Goodger on Wednesday, May 27 in Dundas, Ontario, at the age of 79. David will be forever missed by his wife Margaret, his three children Karen (Hilary), Stephen (Shormila) and Peter (Carrie), his four grandchildren Emlyn and Mary, Lucas and James, and his brother Tony (Margaret). David is predeceased by his mother Doris, father Wilfred, brothers John (Janet) and Roger (Peggy). He will also be greatly missed by his many friends and colleagues with whom he enjoyed entertaining with his stories and tales always starting with "I remember this one time..." David was born and raised with his three brothers in Birmingham, England, where the four of them often shared a brick to play with... so we have been told. Educated in electrical engineering, David as a Junior Engineer worked in various steel mill facilities in the United Kingdom until the age of 24 when he and his wife Margaret (née Fellows) emigrated to Canada from England in 1965. There he joined Stelco and had a long and prosperous career, enjoying his life with his family in their newfound home. David eventually retired from Hatch in 1998. After retiring, David continued to stay in close touch with many work friends and colleagues - and always made sure friends and guests felt warmly invited and welcome in their Dundas family home. Whenever meeting someone new, he would take a keen interest in learning about their background, culture and family history. He had a passion for everything British, forever educating his children in the British Fine Arts (Monty Python, Benny Hill and Not the 9 o'clock News) to supporting his Aston Villa football team. David also loved his new home and was an avid fan of hockey (the Leafs) the moment he watched his first game in Canada. A Celebration of Life will be arranged at a later date when we can openly receive friends and colleagues at the family home. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the personal charity of choice in his memory would be gratefully appreciated. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.