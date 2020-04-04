|
|
Peacefully at Maple Villa, Burlington on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of Kathy Hellam. Loving father of Tammy, Tim, Donald and Shawn and stepfather of Deborah, Paul, George and Steve. Loving grandfather to Kyle, Jeremiah, McKenzie, Meadow Dawn, Aarron, Jacky, Jamie and Gordon, step-grandchildren Jade, Mitchell, Joshua, Maggie, Abby, Tamara, Kimberly, Michael. Dave will be missed by his great-grandchildren Lileigh, Harleigh and Aleigha. Predeceased by his brother Alfred and sister Mary. Survived by his brothers Harold, Art, Stan and Fred, sisters Laura and Hazel. Dave had a passion for fishing and spent as much time as he could trying to catch the big one and he did catch his fair share of big ones. And through the years spent a lot of time entertaining his family and friends with his guitar playing and singing and was also active in going to nursing homes to entertain and doing solos in his church. Dave also had a talent for doing art in many forms and accomplished many pieces he has left behind for us to enjoy. Dave spent 24 years at Petro Canada and finally retired January 1996. During his time there he was the recipient of many safe driving awards. Donation to Toronto Sick Children's Hospital or Alzheimer Society in place of flowers is appreciated. Due to the restriction because of the Corona virus a Celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020