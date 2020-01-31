Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for David Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Gordon Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully at his residence in Burlington on December 26, 2019 at the age of 74. Son of the late James and Thelma Johnson, he is survived by his sister Sandra Johnson (Terry) of MacTier. He will be deeply missed by his children Geoff (Sandra), Erika, and Melissa (Andrew) as well as his granddaughter Raquel. A Memorial Gathering will take place at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street, (one block north of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 4 - 6 p.m. For those who wish to make donations in memory of David, they can be made to the Radio Amateurs of Canada (www.rac.ca) and WNED Buffalo/Toronto Public Television (www.wned.org). www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -