Passed away peacefully at his residence in Burlington on December 26, 2019 at the age of 74. Son of the late James and Thelma Johnson, he is survived by his sister Sandra Johnson (Terry) of MacTier. He will be deeply missed by his children Geoff (Sandra), Erika, and Melissa (Andrew) as well as his granddaughter Raquel. A Memorial Gathering will take place at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street, (one block north of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 4 - 6 p.m. For those who wish to make donations in memory of David, they can be made to the Radio Amateurs of Canada (www.rac.ca) and WNED Buffalo/Toronto Public Television (www.wned.org). www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 31, 2020