David Hildine Ironberg


1950 - 07
In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather. It has been a year since you left us. You were our rock and our guiding light and your absence has left a huge void in our lives. Although you are gone, your light cannot be extinguished, but continues to shine even more brightly because you walk beside us every day. What love has built, not even death can destroy. Love always and forever, your wife, Maria, your children Angela (Andrew) and Erika (Ali), and grandchildren J-J and Aleena. _________________________________________________ David, from the first day you walked into our lives, you became the son we never had. You filled our hearts with love and memories that go beyond words. Now you are reunited with Papa in heaven. Forever in my heart, your loving mother-in-law, Josie Caputo.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020
