It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. David Ian Malcolm on June 11, 2020. Ian was predeceased by his beloved wife Betty in 2017 after 62 years of marriage. Also predeceased by his brothers William Malcolm and Keith Malcolm. Loving father to David (Annette Aquin), Douglas (Lynda Rogers), Robert (Judy), William (Nicola). Grandad to John, Joseph,Jillian, Cameron (Cat Higgins), Fraser (Hilary Taylor), Kevin, Steven, James and Emily. Dad was thrilled to be the great-grandad of Roisin Malcolm. Dad spent his early childhood on Sherman Ave attending Adelaide Hoodless school, Central Collegiate and Westdale Secondary School where he met his life's love Betty Wright. Dad was a graduate of the University of Western Ontario School of Medicine Class of 1957. While studying in London he was a teammate on the Junior Varsity Colts football team and a rush and eventually president of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity. Dad was a member of many clubs and associations and claimed a wide range of friends with whom he loved to spend time. He was at his best surrounded by friends and family. In his retirement it was not unusual for him to be stopped by former patients and he was always happy to spend time with each and every one of them. Dad was a respected and hard working family physician and a life long member of the Hamilton Academy of Medicine but more importantly he was a wonderful father of four boys. We will miss him dearly. We would like to thank the Meadowlands Retirement Community for their commitment to Dad's care. Cremation has taken place. Interment arrangements have been made by Bay Gardens Funeral Home. A celebration of Dad's life will be held at a later date. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 13, 2020.