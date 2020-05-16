It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of David John Eckebrecht, in his 65th year, on Saturday May 9. Predeceased by his parents Louise & John (Amos). Survived by his sisters: Janet McDowell and Mary Brockway. He will be deeply missed by his children James Eckebrecht (Xenia Avvakumova) who is the son of Tracy Eckebrecht, Evan Eckebrecht and Marshall Eckebrecht who are the sons of Michelle Robichaud-Eckebrecht, by everyone in the Alarie, McDowell, McLaughlin, and Robichaud families, his band-mates and friends. Born in Windsor, ON, David lived in the Hamilton/Flamborough area, with the exception of his years at Laurentian University where he created a weekly hockey club called "Eck Hockey" and began performing music in coffee houses. He was a big fan of Neil Young and Gram Parsons. Performing their tunes, and many others, with his bands The Old Gnus and The Merkins was a great joy to David and to everyone who watched them perform. David was a tremendous athlete and hockey was his game. He was an in demand goalie, playing as many as eight times a week at one point. David was a Detroit Red Wings fan but his favourite team was any team that included James, Evan, or Marshall. He enjoyed the outdoors whether at the cottage on Lake Rosseau or camping with Evan and Marshall. He was fond of chocolate labs (Otis & Cody), and all things sweet. David was incredibly happy with his post-retirement trip to Central America and Southeast Asia and often spoke of his experiences there which touched him deeply. David will be remembered for his love for his sons and family, his meaningful friendships, his passion for music, hockey, and the outdoors. And, for always looking on the bright side of life. We would like to thank the care team at Bayshore HealthCare. A special thanks to Tracy who has remained David's close friend, and to Kelly and Lynn Powell for their kindness and support. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 16, 2020.