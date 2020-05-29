It is with broken hearts and unimaginable sadness that we announce the passing of David Jaksic, 46, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. After a courageous battle with lung cancer, David passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. David is survived by his loving wife Caroline of 15 years; daughter Kaitlyn and son Ryan. David was an amazing father, husband, son, uncle and friend to everyone. He was, and will remain cherished by his mother-in-law Geraldine MacDonald and brother-in-law Jim Rector who will miss him immensely. David will be greatly missed by his mother Johanne Audit and step-father Dave Audit. David loved fishing, traveling with his family and working out at the gym. He worked as a steel worker for over 20 years but was forced to give up his career due to his health. Aside from his work, David spent the majority of his time with his children who were his life's greatest accomplishments. David enjoyed helping others and always offered to lend a helping hand. He took great pride in volunteering with the Canadian Cancer Society where he made many friends with those who personally knew the struggles he faced. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Samah Alrehaily, Dr. Michael Brown and Dr. Tamar Packer for their care and support during David's illness. A special thank you to Samantha, Dr. Smaill and Nurse Gaelen for your strength and compassion during his final days. As per David's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage Ave., Hamilton, ON (905-388-4141). Invitations will be forwarded when the date has been chosen (following Covid19 restrictions). If desired, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 29, 2020.