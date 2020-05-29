David Jaksic
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with broken hearts and unimaginable sadness that we announce the passing of David Jaksic, 46, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. After a courageous battle with lung cancer, David passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. David is survived by his loving wife Caroline of 15 years; daughter Kaitlyn and son Ryan. David was an amazing father, husband, son, uncle and friend to everyone. He was, and will remain cherished by his mother-in-law Geraldine MacDonald and brother-in-law Jim Rector who will miss him immensely. David will be greatly missed by his mother Johanne Audit and step-father Dave Audit. David loved fishing, traveling with his family and working out at the gym. He worked as a steel worker for over 20 years but was forced to give up his career due to his health. Aside from his work, David spent the majority of his time with his children who were his life's greatest accomplishments. David enjoyed helping others and always offered to lend a helping hand. He took great pride in volunteering with the Canadian Cancer Society where he made many friends with those who personally knew the struggles he faced. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Samah Alrehaily, Dr. Michael Brown and Dr. Tamar Packer for their care and support during David's illness. A special thank you to Samantha, Dr. Smaill and Nurse Gaelen for your strength and compassion during his final days. As per David's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage Ave., Hamilton, ON (905-388-4141). Invitations will be forwarded when the date has been chosen (following Covid19 restrictions). If desired, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. www.dermodys.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes - Upper Gage Avenue
796 Upper Gage Avenue
Hamilton, ON L8V 4K4
905-388-4141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved