It is with great sadness that the family of David James New announces his sudden passing on July 28, 2020. Born in 1936 in Portsmouth, England, Dave was the third child of a career Royal Navy officer Thomas Edward and Violet Lilian New (nee Collins). After completing his apprenticeship in England, Dave emigrated to Canada in 1957 and became a Canadian citizen. He was also a proud graduate of McMaster University. Over the years, he made many friends during his time as Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Stoney Creek, Vice - President of Gillies-Guy, Regional Premises Director of Loblaws and Regional Premises Officer of TD Canada Trust. Dave will be lovingly remembered by his family, including his wife of more than 60 years, Evelyn, his daughter Kelly Charuk and his son Mitchell New. His memory will also be cherished by his son-in-law Paul, and his daughter-in-law Emily. Dave's only grandson, Jake Charuk and his loving granddaughter Madeline New will also miss his love, support, humour and his music. Dave's love and good humour will also be missed by his sister-in-law Olive Young, and his niece Tracy Marks and her husband Bill Marks. The family has been grateful for the support and messages of love and remembrance from Dave's friends and extended family. A brief family remembrance was held on July 29. He was an exceptional husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed.



