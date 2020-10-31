It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of David Farrall on October 27, 2020 in his 78th year at Brantford General Hospital. Beloved husband to Sharon Fitzpatrick. Cherished brother to Lynn Roy (James) , Nancy Lambert (Wayne) and Rick Straughan (Rose). Predeceased by his father David Thomas Farrall, his parents Frances and Tom Straughan and brother Tom Straughan. David will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. David was a dedicated Police Officer with the Hamilton Police Department for 30 years. David bred and showed horses and retrievers and had a love for hunting and fishing. He will be remembered for his many stories and practical jokes. Cremation has taken place and a Private Memorial Service will be held for the family. As expressions of sympathy donations can be made to the HBSPCA or Brantford SPCA in David's memory. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com