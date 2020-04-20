|
|
It is with great sadness the family of David John Grand announce his passing on April 18, 2020 in his 84th year at the Chartwell Brant Centre, Burlington. Married to the love of his life, Mary Claire (née Smiley) for 59 years and loving and devoted father of Martin and Lisa (Bill) Wert. Cherished papa of Kellie, Victoria and Kyle and much-loved brother of Patricia (Don) Caco. Dave is survived by many nieces and nephews who remember him as their funny and cheerful Uncle and by the extended Smiley family. Dave was a dedicated employee of Royal Oak Dairy with 33 years of service. Super Dave was a hardworking, strong, loving and gentle family man who was a history buff, loved cooking, fishing on Commanda Lake and cheering for the Toronto Argos and Blue Jays. Enjoying afternoon tea and cookies with Claire at his side was a simple pleasure they shared together. Your love, patience, understanding, wisdom and amazing sense of humour will live on inside us all forever. Thank you to the LTC staff and volunteers who befriended Dave, cared for him and held his hand during tough times when his family couldn't. We are grateful for your care and compassion. A private family service will be held followed by interment at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dave to The Carpenter Hospice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. We love you, always have, always will ? www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 20, 2020