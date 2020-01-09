Home

Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
David John Langdon

Peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen Langdon. Loving father of Maureen (Randy), Patricia (Bill) and David (Patricia). Cherished grandfather of Matthew (Victoria), Michael, Elisabeth, Rachel and Andrew. David will also be missed by his dear sister-in-law Elma Monaghan and his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Bernard, Peter, Louise, Patricia, Margaret and Veronica, brother-in-law Patrick Monaghan, and sister and brother-in-law Margaret and Edward Conderan. David was a proud Veteran and member of the Burlington Legion Branch 60, and a long-time member of the Burlington Oldtimers Hockey Club. Our family would like to thank the nurses at Joseph Brant Hospital for his compassionate and excellent care. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., followed by Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Reception at the church for 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Carpenter Hospice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
