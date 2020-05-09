It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our father, nonno, and brother on May 2, 2020. Predeceased by his parent Thomas and Rose McCrory (nee Ferraro). David was a proud father to Matthew (Danielle) and loving nonno to Killian and Ella McCrory. Brother of Mark (Nancy), Stephen (Natalie), Maria Papin (Roland), Michael (Irina), and Jennifer Rashford (Ryan). Uncle of Jerod (Stephanie), Tessa, Nathan, Olivia, Stephan, Mitchell, Marcus, Molly, Sadie, Tanina (Steven), Michael, Evan, Sydney, Shae, and Burke. Great Uncle to Mia, Oliver, and Norah Mae. David will also be missed by his loving aunts, uncles, many cousins, friends and former (football) teammates. David was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steeler Fan and a football legend in his own mind. He was never shy of letting his opinions be known, and he was always willing to stand up for a friend in need. David was very proud of his roots, he loved everything Barton and Sherman but his greatest joy was his beautiful grandchildren and watching his son grow into being a great father and a loving husband. Due to the Covid19 situation, a private family gathering will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place. A donation in David's memory can be made to the Good Shepherd Hamilton. www.goodshepherdcentres.ca/covid/donate?
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 9, 2020.