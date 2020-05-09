My deepest heartfelt condolences to the entire McCrory family for your profound loss .I only had a few in person experiences with Bubba but I have been privileged to hear so many wonderful Bubba stories over the years . It was not hard to figure out that Bubba was a complex unique person who people gravitated to, because of who he truly was and how he treated the people in his life -- especially the ones he loved most -- his family . It was also clear that he was loved unconditionally by them as well and will be sorely missed .

George Szabo

Family