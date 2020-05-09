David John "Bubba" McCrory
1961 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our father, nonno, and brother on May 2, 2020. Predeceased by his parent Thomas and Rose McCrory (nee Ferraro). David was a proud father to Matthew (Danielle) and loving nonno to Killian and Ella McCrory. Brother of Mark (Nancy), Stephen (Natalie), Maria Papin (Roland), Michael (Irina), and Jennifer Rashford (Ryan). Uncle of Jerod (Stephanie), Tessa, Nathan, Olivia, Stephan, Mitchell, Marcus, Molly, Sadie, Tanina (Steven), Michael, Evan, Sydney, Shae, and Burke. Great Uncle to Mia, Oliver, and Norah Mae. David will also be missed by his loving aunts, uncles, many cousins, friends and former (football) teammates. David was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steeler Fan and a football legend in his own mind. He was never shy of letting his opinions be known, and he was always willing to stand up for a friend in need. David was very proud of his roots, he loved everything Barton and Sherman but his greatest joy was his beautiful grandchildren and watching his son grow into being a great father and a loving husband. Due to the Covid19 situation, a private family gathering will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place. A donation in David's memory can be made to the Good Shepherd Hamilton. www.goodshepherdcentres.ca/covid/donate?

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 9, 2020.
May 9, 2020
My deepest condolences to the McCrory Family. I always remember Bubba as a very happy guy, and always stuck up for others. May God keep you all close at this most difficult time. Send hugs your way. Your Long Time Neighbour Debbie Shaw-Burke
Debbie Shaw-Burke
Neighbor
May 9, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the entire family. Going to be missed. Great guy and great memories.
Anthony Suppa
Friend
May 9, 2020
Love yah Bubba. RIP
Peter
Friend
May 9, 2020
My deepest heartfelt condolences to the entire McCrory family for your profound loss .I only had a few in person experiences with Bubba but I have been privileged to hear so many wonderful Bubba stories over the years . It was not hard to figure out that Bubba was a complex unique person who people gravitated to, because of who he truly was and how he treated the people in his life -- especially the ones he loved most -- his family . It was also clear that he was loved unconditionally by them as well and will be sorely missed .
George Szabo
Family
May 9, 2020
May 9, 2020
Bubba your heart was so big! And Your faith so strong, the it moved mountains! Forever loved, and Never forgotten! Your Caruso brothers and sister! Rest in Eternal Peace till we meet again
Maria Caruso
Friend
