Hi Hon!Weill It's been 9 years since you left me standing on my own. Things have been very different for me through the years especially making decisions where we used to talk about things together. Dave, I miss you holding out your hand to clasp mine into yours. Then we would go for a walk or just arrive at someone's house. Dave I know in my heart you are still holding onto my hand and walking and talking as we always did together. I love you and miss you more everyday that passes by. I know there will come a time when I will be with you again and we will walk through eternity hand in hand loving each other like we always did. Until we meet again. Loving and missing you Dave See Ya your loving wife Wendy xoxo ....