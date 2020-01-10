Home

More Obituaries for David Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Leslie (aka Champ) Evans

David Leslie (aka Champ) Evans Obituary
It is with great sadness our family announces David's passing at Joseph Brant Hospital on Thursday, December 26, 2019 in his 68th year. David beloved husband of Judy for 41 years, devoted father to Peter and Davey. Dear brother to Peter, Cathy Rowan, Nancy (Brian Merrill), Carolyn (Vic Pongetti), Dody (Terry Branagh), Les (Lisa Mullen) and brother-in-law to Susan Thompson. David will be fondly remembered by his many friends, nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents John and Carol Evans and his dear brother Johnny. David was a former Golden Glove Boxing Champion, Amateur Wrestling Champion, golf enthusiast, audiophile and music aficionado. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of David's life will be held at the Waterdown Legion, 79 Hamilton Street N, Waterdown on Sunday, January 26th from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Special thanks to Joseph Brant ICU staff for their loving care. Donations in David's memory can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Canada Foundation. pancreaticcancercanada.ca, 36 Eglinton Ave, W. Toronto M4R 1A1.
