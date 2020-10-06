April 02, 1956 - September 26, 2020 With heavy hearts, the family announces the passing of Dave on September 26, 2020. At the age of 64 after a short but difficult battle with cancer, he passed away with loved ones by his side at Joseph Brant Hospital. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife Janice, their three children, Adam (Assiya), Scott (Natalie), Amanda (Sean). He was a loving grandfather to Nicole, Sasha, and Hunter. He will also be dearly missed by his brother John (Kathy), his extended family, and by his many cherished friends. During his 36 years of co-owning Thistle Fish and Chips, he developed many special bonds with his staff and many loyal customers. Although Dave's time was short, his intelligence and quick wit will never be forgotten. In honour of Dave's wishes, a private cremation has occurred and no service will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be greatly appreciated.