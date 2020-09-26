David MALE

David Harold Male, born March 19, 1939 in Dundas, ON, the first child of the late Gladys Ella Beryl (née Anderson) and Harold Clifford Male, passed away on September 16, 2020 at the age of 81 in Saskatoon, SK. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jonina; a son, Richard of Vancouver, BC; daughters, Helen of Saskatoon, SK, and Sara (Peter) of Lancaster, PA; sister, Joan Russell (John) of Freelton, ON; brother, Brian of Hanover, ON; sisters-in-law, Priscilla Bailey, Marcail MacGillvray (John) and brothers-in-law, Glen Bailey (Sable) and Bruce Simpson (Janis). He is fondly remembered as "Mooshum" by his three grandchildren Bayley, Xanthe and Effie and as 'Uncle Dave' by numerous nieces and nephews. David spent his childhood and teenage years in Dundas, graduating from Dundas District High School in 1958. As a teenager he excelled at running track, basketball and enjoyed hiking. During these years he established lifelong passions for walking, bird watching and being outdoors. David and Jonina were married in 1961; he graduated with a B.Eng. from McMaster University the following year. As a result of winning the Athlone Fellowship, he and Jo spent the next two years in Great Britain where he received a M.Sc. from the University of Birmingham in 1964. He obtained his PhD from the University of Saskatchewan and was hired in 1967 by the University. Dr. Male served as a faculty member of the Department of Mechanical Engineering and was a lead faculty member in the Division of Hydrology, where he accomplished much of his research. His work at the University of Saskatchewan laid the foundation for the development of the study of hydrology and water security to be a highly recognized area of institutional strength. He made important contributions to the work of Environment Canada, National Research Council of Canada, American Geophysical Union, US Office of Hydrology (National Weather Service), Atomic Energy of Canada Limited, Saskatchewan Environment, Alberta Environment and other groups. David authored and co-authored many papers and reports both in the Division of Hydrology and other disciplines. He had an international reputation in the area of snow melt energetics and is co-author of books considered to be the foundational texts in his field. David also made significant administrative contributions, serving on several important University committees including Academic Affairs, Issues and Options (a study that formed the blueprint for the revival of the University as it moved forward into the twenty-first century) and the President's Budget Advisory Committee. His colleagues and former students remember him as an exceptionally brilliant scholar who made formidable advances in science and as a warm, supportive personality; one whose interactions were guided by his innate fairness and good sense. David enjoyed the arts, music in particular; jazz and classical musicians were among his favourites. In the mid-1980s, he was the President of the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra. In retirement, David spent time with Jo at Pike Lake, sharing their beautiful home with friends and family, always with an ear to the birds and binoculars around his neck. His family and friends will affectionately remember his stabilizing presence, quick wit and honest wisdom. Due to Covid-related restrictions, a memorial service is not planned at this time. The Male family will gratefully gather your memories, photos and anecdotes honouring David at davidmaletributes@gmail.com. Arrangements entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home, Saskatoon, SK (306-477-4400).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store