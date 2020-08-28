Great Health! Long Life! To You, My Friends, As You Wait Your Turn. Me? I Have Gone On Ahead, To Know What You Have Yet To Learn. David Mark Clancy Hamilton, Ontario, 2010 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. David will be greatly missed by Suzanne, his wife of 60 years, sons Timothy (Colleen) of Cardiff by the Sea, California; Dennis (Donna) of Hamilton, Ontario; granddaughter Alysha (Todd) of Toronto, Ontario; and brother Edward of Kenner, Louisiana (Alexandra, Elisabeth [Georgiy]). Predeceased by his parents, Mark Clancy and Mable Lucille (Davis) Clancy. David was born in Syracuse, New York, attended Fabius Central High School, and went on to earn an Associates in Arts from Onondaga Community College, and both a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science from Syracuse University, graduating Summa Cum Laude with membership in Beta Gamma Sigma, Chapter 14. In July, 1975, David accepted a position as a family financial counsellor in Brantford, Ontario; and, along with his spouse, Suzanne, and his sons, Timothy and Dennis, became a permanent resident of Canada, settling in Paris, Ontario. While at Fabius Central High school, David was a starting forward on the 1957 New York State Championship basketball team. Many years later he had the pleasure of coaching his sons, Timothy and Dennis, while they were teammates on the Paris, Ontario, high school basketball team. For much of his working life, David was an independent financial counsellor and paralegal, working out of his home office. This allowed him to be on-hand to oversee the care of his beloved—and only—grandchild, Alysha, while her parents were working. David was overjoyed to spend his days with Alysha, helping her build her Barbie house, walking her to school, making grilled cheese lunches while watching "Leave It to Beaver", and traveling with her and her grandmother, Suzanne. An especial highlight of his time with his granddaughter, Alysha, were the train journeys they took on the Amtrak Zephyr and the Southern Wind across the northern and southern United States, between which they enjoyed an extended stay with David's son, Timothy, and daughter-in-law, Colleen, in Cardiff by the Sea, California. David's family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Stonechurch and Scotsdale neighbourhoods at The Village of Wentworth Heights in Hamilton, Ontario, for their gentle and loving care for David during the past four years, and the many kind and thoughtful acts of support and comfort towards his loving wife, Suzanne. A private cremation has taken place. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com