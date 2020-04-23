Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Lennox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Martin Lennox


1976 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Martin Lennox Obituary
Son. Brother. Friend. Strong. Determined. Fighter. Just a few words to describe Dave. Dave lived life to the fullest and will always be remembered for his sense of humour. He will be enormously missed by his parents Pam and Jim, sister Trish, brother-in-law John and his many great friends. Dave touched so many hearts. Thank you to all of his doctors, nurses, St. Joseph's Hospital Dialysis Unit, Ward 7 Nephrology and ICU who all got to know him and took such good care of him. As Dave was an avid dog lover, please consider a donation to your favourite animal rescue in his honour. A celebration of Dave's life will take place at a later date. "Now the man of the hour is taking his final bow As the curtain comes down I feel that this is just goodbye for now"- Pearl Jam
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -