Son. Brother. Friend. Strong. Determined. Fighter. Just a few words to describe Dave. Dave lived life to the fullest and will always be remembered for his sense of humour. He will be enormously missed by his parents Pam and Jim, sister Trish, brother-in-law John and his many great friends. Dave touched so many hearts. Thank you to all of his doctors, nurses, St. Joseph's Hospital Dialysis Unit, Ward 7 Nephrology and ICU who all got to know him and took such good care of him. As Dave was an avid dog lover, please consider a donation to your favourite animal rescue in his honour. A celebration of Dave's life will take place at a later date. "Now the man of the hour is taking his final bow As the curtain comes down I feel that this is just goodbye for now"- Pearl Jam
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 23, 2020