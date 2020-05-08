David Matthew GERRIE
Passed away at St. Peter's Hospital, Hamilton at age of 67. Predeceased by his parents John and Frances and his brother Rob Gerrie. Will be sadly missed by his nephew Tyson (Nancy) Gerrie and their children Jake and Alexa, his niece Alycia (Paul) Gillespie and their child Sam, and his sister-in-law Elaine. As per David's wishes, cremation has taken place. Special thank you to the nurses at St. Peter's Hospital for the care and compassion given to David. Arrangements entrusted to Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville, 905-774-7277. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
We always enjoyed Daves company when he would join us at The Wing in Mt Hope. He enjoyed a beer with tomato juice and a few good laughs. My brother worked with Dave for a number of years. RIP Dave.
Val & Bob Ledger
Friend
