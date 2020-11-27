1/1
David Matthew STEFANIK
Passed away peacefully at McNally House, Grimsby on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the age of 71. Predeceased by his parents Paul and Fern Stefanik. Beloved husband of Jeanne Stefanik (nee Strachan). Loving father of Terri-Lynn Romero and her husband Nelson. Cherished grandfather of Joshua and Ethan. Survived by his siblings Linda Brannon (Tim) and Roger Stefanik (Denise). David is a retired employee of Dofasco. Visitation at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 3-6p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1p.m. Interment to follow at Grimsby Mountain Cemetery. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend events at one time. Please RSVP in advance for the visitation on David's memorial page at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the Funeral Home. All visitors are asked to please follow COVID restrictions. In memory of David, donations to McNally House Hospice would be appreciated. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
NOV
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
