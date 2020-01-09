|
Dave was born to Lou and Betty Mehlenbacher on March 7, 1958 and passed away with family by his side on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, "the old wind bag" Keli (nee Janjic) and his proudest accomplishments; daughter "Ematola" Emily (Kyle Graham), and son "Jesse Man" Jesse (Danielle Brown). Dave also leaves behind his sister and best friend Betty Lou Gandier (Jamie) and a brother that he once looked up to, Lynn. Also, Keli's family Nik and Phyllis Janjic, his favourite mother-in-law and father-in-law. And brother-in-law Mike Janjic, sister-in-law Kayla Janjic, sister-in-law Kim Hirst and brother-in-law Mark Janjic (Melanie); and many nieces, nephews and close friends. "Sanford & Son" has a lot of stuff, so if you are looking for anything we probably have it. Please wait an appropriate amount of time and get in touch. Visitation will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The family ask that those in attendance wear Jimmy Buffett 'Hawaiian' shirts or 'Puslinch Dinner Jackets' (Plaid). Cremation has taken place. Dave's family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the Juravinski Hospital, E4 Nursing staff and Doctors. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com