Age 81, of Bridgewater, N.S., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at the South Shore Regional Hospital. He was born in Hamilton, Ontario on April 9th, 1939 and was the son of the late Paul and Mary (Kattell) Heming of Hamilton. David is survived by his daughters, Susan (Robert Powis) Heming, Calgary, Alberta; and Shawna Heming, Liverpool; sister, Judy (Robert) Cole, Haliburton, Ontario; brothers, Steven (Tammy Morasse-Heming), Hamilton, Ontario; and Rob (Grace Kidd), Penetanguishene, Ontario; and grandchildren, Marlon Heming, Vancouver, B.C.; and Liam Turner, Victoria, B.C. He is predeceased by his late brother, Richard Heming. David had a 25-year career in the Canadian Navy and later was part of the Admiral Desmond Piers Naval Association in Bridgewater, where in one of his roles he conducted sick and visiting outreach to shipmates. David always loved helping others. When one of his daughter's friends was shunned because of his sexual orientation, David was there to rescue him and offer him a home, where his daughter's friend lived for several years. A Celebration of Life for David will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Admiral Desmond Piers Naval Association, Bridgewater. Arrangements entrusted to Sweeny's Funeral Home, 35 York Street, Bridgewater, where on-line condolences and messages may be made by visiting www.sweenysfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 13, 2020.