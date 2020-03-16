Home

David Morton Obituary
Peacefully surrounded by family at St. Joseph Hospital on Friday March 13th, 2020 at the age of 82. Predeceased by his wife June McLaughlin. Beloved father to Denise Franks (Jim), Lorna Moore (Brian) and Patty Morton (Greg) and step father to Danny (Marcia), Debbie and Diane (the late Ron). David will be remembered by his 17 grandchildren and their families. Predeceased by his parents Alfred and Ethel. Survived by his brother Bill and predeceased by his sisters Ruby, Olive and Flora. A private family cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please sign the book of condolences at www.lgwallace.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 16, 2020
