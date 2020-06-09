June 24, 1943- June 5, 2020 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce that David passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones in his 77th year. Loving husband of Nicole. Proud father of Dave(Janice), Romi(Kelly) and Aymi(Jeff). Devoted Papa to Max, Nicole and Matteus. Beloved son of the late Betty and Oliver. Cherished brother of Oliva and Pam(Albert), brother in law of Olga and Anne . Predeceased by brothers Denis, Peter and brother in law Rudy. David's great spirit and sense of humour will be treasured memories for his many nieces, nephews and several friends. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Juravinski Hospital ward C3 and cancer center, home care and Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice. Cremation has taken place. Online tributes and condolences may be made to www.imfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers a contribution to Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice in Hamilton would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 9, 2020.