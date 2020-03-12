|
|
Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Carol for 65 years. Loving father of Cindy (Sam), Lorraine, John and Ron. Grandfather of Andrew (Lara) and great-grandfather of Andrew Jr. Dear brother of Howard in Nova Scotia. Predeceased by his son Alan and his siblings Margaret, Jean, Bob, Phyllis and Mary Ellen. David will also be fondly remembered by many extended family members and friends. David enjoyed a long and successful career as an accountant. He enjoyed many years of Square and Ballroom Dancing with his wife Carol. In keeping with David's wishes, Cremation has taken place. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Smith's Funeral Home in the Chapel on Monday, March 16 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a reception. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or The Kidney Foundation would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 12, 2020