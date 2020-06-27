David Paul (Formerly Gay) HARRISON
Paul passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Didsbury Hospital, where he was treated with love and respect since 2006. Beloved son of Velma Drewery and Donald Gay; loving spouse and best friend of Gina Harrison; devoted father of Jason, Philip and Brian Harrison; cherished brother of Cindy, Brian, Roger, Larry and Sheila. Paul will be missed greatly by the extended Harrison, Gay and Paquette families. Paul and Gina moved from Ontario to Carstairs, Alberta in 1982. He was employed from 1981-1997 as an Oil and Gas Salesman and is remembered as a kind and knowledgeable professional. Paul was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1990. Although the disease slowly took away his mobility, Paul never complained and faced his health challenges with incredible dignity and strength. Paul enjoyed golfing, hunting, volunteering for the boy's activities, spending time with his family and enjoying a good meal. He leaves behind a family mourning his solidity, easy-going and loving nature and appreciation of a good joke. Paul while you may no longer be with us, you will live forever in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Ontario. If you are interested in attending please email celebratepaul14@gmail.com. In memoriam, donations may be made to the Didsbury residents and family council c/o the Didsbury Hospital or a charity of the donor's choice.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 27, 2020.
