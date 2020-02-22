|
|
Suddenly at his home in Dunnville on Thursday, February 20, 2020. David Silverthorne, beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Bayliss), in his 66th year. Loving father of Tina (Tim) Pearson, Teresa (John) Perry and Crystal Silverthorne. Proud grandpa of Riley and Eva di Stefano. Brother of Judy Silverthorne. Predeceased by his parents Arnold and Donna Silverthorne. He will be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Hopper loved fishing and he was devoted to his family. He always enjoyed his self-employment, caring for the lawns and yards of others. Friends are invited to call at BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville on Wednesday, February 26 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. At David's request, there will be no formal funeral service. Following cremation, a private family graveside committal service will take place at Zion Cemetery, Wainfleet. If desired, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association, the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020