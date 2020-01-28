Home

David where do I begin to write after 23 years. David so many new faces have arrived up in God's Golden Gate as they spread their wings and open their arms. The light gets brighter and brighter as they reach God's Golden Gate and enter God's beautiful garden with smiles, love, release and pain free. You're there to welcome them with your smiles, kindness and love. David I hope as Zia Lina flew with her open wings and with smiles towards God's Golden Gate, you were there with open arms and embraced her. You took her to the most beautiful garden. You could see the love for you in her eyes when she spoke of you. She loved you dearly as I still LOVE YOU DEEPLY. ~ Love, your sister Sandra, Leo, Chris, Mike, Stef, Annabella, and Sofia.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 28, 2020
