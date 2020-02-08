|
In loving memory of David, son of Harry and Edna Bowyer. Will be sadly missed by Darlene, and his brother Don. David was a lifelong resident of Hamilton and Dundas who had a kind word for everyone and a big heart. He will be dearly missed. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will follow at a later date. Donations can be made to the SPCA or the . "May he ride off on a smooth road" Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020