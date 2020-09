His family would like to announce David's peaceful passing in Hamilton on September 22, 2020 at the age of 66. Husband of Lorraine, son of Margaret and Louis (deceased), brother to Brian (deceased), Elizabeth and Fraser and uncle to Ivana, Mariah, Hannah and Francis. Following his wishes, cremation has taken place and family has scheduled a private service. Online condolences may be left at www.tbdfuneralchapel.com