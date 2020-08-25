1/1
David Roy Cameron
1948-04-20 - 2020-08-24
David Roy Cameron, 72, of Hamilton, Ontario, passed away on August 24 2020, with his wife Gail by his side. He was born to parents Mary and James Cameron in Belfast, Northern Ireland. He married the love of his life, Gail Cameron, in 2005, who survives him. Roy is also survived by his sisters Amy McGlade of Sudbury and Anna Foster of Ireland, sons David and John, his daughter Marie, step-son Tyler and partner Alex, step-daughter Carrie and partner Anthony and son-in-law Tri. He is also, survived by his grandchildren Connor, Mia, Emma, Reese and Paige. Roy was predeceased by parents Mary and James Cameron and brothers John, Morris and James and sister Eileen. Roy was known as an avid tinkerer and handyman and could always be found working on never ending projects at the cottage. He had a love of wooden boats, especially his own, Moondance and wee schnoodles Finnegan and Fiona. Roy will be sadly missed by friends and family near and far. A private family interment will be held, followed by an outdoor celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 25, 2020.
