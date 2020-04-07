|
|
June 19, 1961 - April 5, 2020 Our loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, David passed away suddenly on April 5, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital. Left behind to cherish his memory, kindness and love are his loving wife Carolyn (Schoenfeldt), cherished daughters, son-in-laws and son, Stephanie and Andrew Dakers, Samantha and Dominic Porco, and Reily Best-Styles. Proud and Adored Papa to Logan and Charlie Dakers and Benjamin Porco. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Mary Styles. Special nephew to Aunt Dorothy and Uncle Norm. Much loved and caring brother to Glen, Debbie and Glenn Wieland, Terry and Lucia, Tina and Jim (Silva). Will be missed by nephews Matt (Cynthia) Wieland and their sons Shane and Mitchell, Darren Wieland, Jennifer and Derek Styles, Katrina (Cody) and Rachel Wieczorek, Shawn and Sarah Styles. Loved brother-in-law to Linda and Harvey Mooradian and children Taryn, Torrance and Drew, James Schoenfeldt and children Lucas and Katherine. Best buddy to Byran McCallister, Dave will be missed by many friends and extended family, including the McClures, and all who were near and dear to him. The family wishes to send thanks and appreciation to the First Responders, the ER and Surgical teams at the Hamilton General Hospital for their valiant efforts. Arrangements are entrusted to Marlatt Funeral Home, Dundas. A celebration of life will occur at a later time when we can all be together and honour Dave. "I love you more!"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 7, 2020