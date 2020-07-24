1/1
David Silverthorne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital. David will be greatly missed by his son Matthew, his daughter Caitlyn and their mother Judith. Dear brother of Dan (Carole), Brenda Silverthorne (Mark Becker). Loving son of Anne and the late Fred Silverthorne. He will also be missed by many other family members and friends. As per family wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at a later date. If so desired, donations in David's memory may be made to the charity of choice. Arrangements entrusted to Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville, Ontario. 905-774-7277. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca. Please select "Sign up for Notifications" on the Book of Memories website to receive updates.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ballard Minor Funeral Home
315 Broad Street East
Dunnville, ON N1A 1G4
905-774-7277
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ballard Minor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved