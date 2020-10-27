David TURNER

Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Janet (Peggy) Turner (1998). Cherished father of Kimberly (Tim), stepfather to Russ (Carol), Peggy (Barry) and Dennis. Devoted grandfather to Liam and Emma, Alyssa and Lindsey. Special friend and loving companion to Mabel Swift for over 20 years. Dave will sadly missed but lovingly remembered by many friends. His vibrant personality and beautiful singing voice touched many. A Celebration of David's Life will be held at a later date.



