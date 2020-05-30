Beloved husband of Maryann[Durkin] Predeceased by Mother and Father Grace and Herb and brother Paul. Cherished brother of Gail Despres [Jean},Jerry [Karen], Peter, Jim [Brenda] and John, Brother in Law of Brian[Linda] and Ann Loved by many Nieces and Nephews and Great Nieces and Nephews. Cherished Uncle of Lucas. Long Member of Hamilton Cycling Committee. Special thanks to caring staff at C3 and Cancer Center at Juravinski and 3E St.Peter's Hospital and LIHN. Memorial to follow.



