Peacefully, at St. Peter's Hospital on September 30, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved husband and bestfriend for 30 years of Judy "Patty". Cherished father of David "Randy". He will be remembered by many family and friends. Friends will be received at DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME\, 36 Lake Ave. Dr. in Stoney Creek on Friday October 9th 2020 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Eastlawn Cemetery. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca
.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 3, 2020.