Scott passed away at Juravinski Hospital on Saturday May 2, 2020, at the age of 62. Loved son of Lucille and the late David Wardrope. Much loved by sister Diane Kowalyshyn and husband Gerry. Proud uncle of Garret, Shannon and Jeremy. Scott will be missed by his extended family, his friends. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Scott was a kind and adventurous soul; a rebel who loved life, especially his animals. Donations may be made to Ladybird Animal Sanctuary to honour his memory. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 6, 2020.