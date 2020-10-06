It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing at home of David William Anderson, age 70, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. David was the loving father of Scott (Kristin) Anderson and Nora (Marc) Gagne, as well as the doting bubba of grandson Ryder, who was the joy of his life. He is also survived by his wife, Margo (née Kasoian), his sisters, Brenda (Donald) Copeland and Donna (Mike) Kupina, his mother-in-law, Florence Kasoian, his brother-in-law Mike (Colleen) Kasoian, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Having lost his father, L/Cpl David Inglis Anderson, at a very young age, David was also predeceased by his loving mom and dad, Shirley (née McFaulds) and Kenneth MacKay, as well as his father-in-law, Richard Kasoian. David was a dedicated employee of Stelco for over 40 years. He will also be remembered for his enjoyment of golfing, bowling, and fishing at the cottage, as well as for his love of the Toronto Maple Leafs. A private family service will be held for David in the coming days. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations made in David's honour to the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps would be appreciated by the family. Guests are invited to leave memories and condolences at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com