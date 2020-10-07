Having endured quietly and bravely the unrelenting torment of Parkinson's disease for nine years without one trace of self-pity, David passed away peacefully just before his 78th birthday. Diane, his wife and best friend of 35 years was with him at his side as she had always been throughout his ordeal, equally as bravely, and supporting him with courage, an uncompromising dedication and unconditional love . David was predeceased by his parents, Laura and Harry Donat and his older brother Bob. He has left indelible memories of an exemplary life as an inspiration to his daughters and sons-in-law Heather and Hartley Gibb, Debbie and Gary Beaulieu, sons Kevin Lowe, Mark and daughter-in-law Patricia Lowe, and to his many friends who are surely blessed to say: "Yes I was one of Dave's friends" David grew up in the deep North-East end of Hamilton at 365 Tragina Avenue North, and went to Delta Secondary School, where he excelled as a student, played football as a hard-nosed linebacker, and was lead clarinetist in the concert band. He was a brilliant musician with the rare gift of perfect pitch, booking regular week-end gigs for his own band of adults into local drinking establishments long before he was of legal drinking age. David graduated from McMaster University with a B.A. in Honours History to begin a long and successful teaching career with the Hamilton Board of Education, where his ability as a teacher and an eductional leader was recognized quickly. He was promoted after only two years to a department head. He was one of the original Hamilton teachers to organize and to lead student educational tours to Europe during the summer months over a period of several years . What may be remembered as one of David's great accomplishments and selfless acts of service occurred in 1966 when the music director of the student musical Oliver! at Westmount Secondary died suddenly six days before the opening. David was asked to come over from his school to replace him. He did not hesitate. He mastered the difficult score on the weekend, took over the band of grieving students, won their respect and admiration, and conducted them through final rehearsals to a successful production. David Donat! Throughout your life you always struck the right note. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel, Niagara Falls where he and Diane resided for years. A celebration of life will take place in Hamilton in the spring. Donations in memory of David can be made to Steve Ludzick Foundation & Centre for Parkinson's Rehab through the Hotel Dieu Shaver Foundation , St Catherines, Ontario. "Good night sweet prince and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest." Hamlet: Act 5, Scene 2.