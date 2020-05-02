Peacefully at Hamilton General Hospital on Friday May 1st, 2020. Beloved husband of Susan, loving father of Carole and James (Storme). Missed by his sister Pat (Les) and many nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by his sisters Nora and Mary. Bill was a jack of all trades and was never happier than when he had a project. For Bill, family always came first. He was a member of St. Joseph's Church and family choir. He shared a fandom of the Blue Jays and the Raptors with his wife and children. Bill and Susan enjoyed many camping trips and travelling together. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. A special thanks to his family physician Dr. Anna Emili and all the health care workers at Hamilton General Hospital. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to Food4Kids, or a charity of your choice. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 2, 2020.