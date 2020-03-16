Home

At the Deep River and District Hospital on Sunday March 15, 2020. Dawn-Marie Ginn of Laurentian Hills, at the age of 63 years. Beloved wife of George Ginn. Loving mother of Katherine Anne Ginn and her husband Ivan Palisak of Hamilton. Dear daughter of Noreen and the late Donald Frattini of St. Catharines. Sister of Christopher Paul Frattini of Lively, Perry Frattini of Kenora, Marissa Giancola of Niagara Falls and Tricia Frattini of St. Catharines. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Respecting Dawn-Marie's request cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Dawn-Marie's Life will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #436, Deep River (at a later date) In Memoriam donations to the Deep River and District Hospital Foundation or would be gratefully appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Valley Funeral Home, Deep River.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 16, 2020
