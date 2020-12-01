Born in Ottawa in 1931, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton on November 23, 2020. Daughter of the late Bert and Eleanor Daugherty, Dawn is survived by Jim, her loving husband and soulmate of 65 years, her sister Eleanor Livingston of Ottawa, her children James (Jackie) and Anne (Renée Weber), her grandson Sean (Emily Kinread), and granddaughter Isabelle and a large extended family radiating out from the Ottawa area. We are incredibly fortunate to have had a lifetime of happy memories of Dawn. Although she reminded us constantly that "89 is too old", we are deeply saddened by her passing and will miss her kindness and quick wit . Dawn was happiest when she was surrounded by her family and friends. Always the first to crack a risqué joke, or offer a large helping of apple crisp, Dawn was well loved by everyone who was lucky enough to have known her. We will remember her amazing baking, tap dancing and sewing skills, and most of all her unique and finely honed sense of humour. We wish to extend our heartfelt gratitude to her dedicated caregivers, especially Eden, Roberta, and Sangeeta, who Dawn had the pleasure of knowing the past few years. Dawn leaves behind a multitude of close friends and relatives and a freezer full of oatmeal cookies. We can't help but wonder who will be the life of the party now. Due to covid restrictions a celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation.



