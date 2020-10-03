Mrs. Daylene Lumis, 76, passed away Saturday, September 26, at the Juravinski hospital in Hamilton, Ontario, of complications arising from a 3 1/2 year battle with metastatic colon cancer. She was born Daylene Marie Weller on January 29, 1944 in Benton Harbor, Michigan. She earned a bachelor's degree from Michigan State University in 1966 and moved to Guelph, Ontario with her first husband, Glen Lumis, in 1970. In 1984 she earned a post-graduate diploma in Montessori education. She founded the Ancaster Montessori School (formerly "Family of Children Montessori School") in 1984 where she taught and was school administrator. In 2004 she moved to Sackville, NB., and while in semi-retirement, her daughter Brita began operating the school that continues today. Daylene continued to reside with her common law husband, John Houtsma from 2004 until she moved back to Hamilton, ON in May 2017, after her cancer diagnosis. Daylene was preceded in death by her parents, Dayle and Marjorie Weller, her brother, Wayne Weller, and niece, Rebecca Hildebrand. She is survived by her common law husband John Houtsma of Sackville, New Brunswick, two children, Brita Lumis (Carlo Cipparone) of Hamilton, Ontario, Eric Lumis (Larissa Sorensen) of Rothenburg, Switzerland, sister Dianne (Ron) Jelinek of Three Oaks, Michigan, nephew, Jamie Hollenbeck (Summer Barfield) of Valrico Florida, and two grandchildren, Simon Lumis and Julia Lumis of Rothenburg, Switzerland. Daylene will be remembered as a talented and creative teacher, a wonderful mother and grandmother, a sweet, loving wife and a kind friend. She enjoyed the arts and intellectual interests in politics and education with a desire for making the world a better and happier place. She had a warm demeanor and a great sense of optimism. Visitation will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. including a ceremony in her honour at 10 a.m., at PX Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage Ave. in Hamilton, Saturday, October 10. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Cancer Society
