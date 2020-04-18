Home

As a family, we grieve the peaceful passing of our father, Grandpa and Great Grandpa, Dean C. Knowles.Loving and devoted husband of the late Marguerite V. (Hanna) (2005). Son of the late Sidney (1980) and Constance (Dean) (1990) Knowles.He will be missed by his children, Craig, Della (Peter Grosvenor), Drew (Lorene Ross), their families and extended families.Dad died contentedly at his home in Rainham Centre, Selkirk, Ontario with family by his side. Thank you to the LHIN and CBI staff for their tremendous support.As per dad's wishes, cremation has taken place and his remains will rest at the Hamilton Cemetery. To quote him, "My dust will now be with your mom's dust. I've been away from her for far too long."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020
